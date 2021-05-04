Satwik Gawand

024 - Authentication

024 - Authentication mobile app ui app design app ui figma concept design design concept uidesign
This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 021-025: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dailyui-feedback-021-025-f074e85c9221

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/AFDesign91/status/1389279234149978115

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/971336961460512527

Posted on May 4, 2021
