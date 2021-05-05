Cod & Chips - Branding project

With lots of branding projects kicking off down the line, we thought it would be worth warming the team up by challenging them to create a full branding project for a fictitious company.

As April Fool’s was on the horizon, we set the brief as rebranding OCD as a trendy, London based fish and chip shop – Cod & Chips.

Our design team was split in two and given the same brief, they then had 2 hours to create a concept design. From there, we would choose our favourite concept and spend the rest of the day creating the project around the favourite design.

In the end we liked aspects from both of the concept designs, and aspects from both feature in our final design.

Check out the final design on our Behance, along with some of our other projects we have been working on!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116625083/Cod-chips-Visual-identity-%281-day-project%29