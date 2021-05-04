Case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118593633/Grocery-app

As you may already know, our team likes to delve into various fields while working. This time, we decided to take a look at the e-grocery industry. For this concept project, our design team prepared an application for grocery shopping online. Because of the physical needs of every human being, it is connected with everyday purchases. That is why food products are one of those shopping categories that are very important for e-commerce even though it still raises many doubts with its digitization. However, the global pandemic forced some of us to use e-grocery services and now it became even more popular.

Designer : @Marcin Grygierczyk

Art Director: @Patryk Polak