Robert Mayer

Intro Motion Concept

Robert Mayer
Robert Mayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's the initial concept for the intro animation. We made it shorter and changed it a bit on the actual website.

Nominated for Website of the Day at CSS Design Awards: https://www.cssdesignawards.com/sites/robert-mayer-portfolio/39064 🎉

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Robert Mayer
Robert Mayer
— Art Director & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Robert Mayer

View profile
    • Like