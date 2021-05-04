Marina Zakharova
Spring Art

Food branding design

Marina Zakharova
Spring Art
Marina Zakharova for Spring Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Food branding design orange logo packagedesign delivery packaging food delivery delivery dumplings cafe branding cafe logo restaurant branding restaurant logo box design package design logo logodesign logo design packaging design
Food branding design orange logo packagedesign delivery packaging food delivery delivery dumplings cafe branding cafe logo restaurant branding restaurant logo box design package design logo logodesign logo design packaging design
Food branding design orange logo packagedesign delivery packaging food delivery delivery dumplings cafe branding cafe logo restaurant branding restaurant logo box design package design logo logodesign logo design packaging design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 23.png
  2. Frame 20.png
  3. Frame 21.png

Hey there!
This is brand identity created for Ukrainian dumplings café. I created it using bright colors, such as orange and bright blue. Logo made with hand drawing lettering. Also for brand was created packaging design for take away boxes.

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

Spring Art
Spring Art
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Spring Art

View profile
    • Like