Users Dashboard - Interface Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there 👋
Our today's shot is dedicated to a convenient, stylish, and intuitive dashboard, where the user can monitor the data that will be synchronised with different devices and, if possible, somehow influence them.
Thanks for checking, appreciate your views and likes!