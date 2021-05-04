Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandr Well
Apalon

Prepare for Tests App «PerfectPrep»

Alexandr Well
Apalon
Alexandr Well for Apalon
Hire Us
  • Save
Prepare for Tests App «PerfectPrep» ios answer questions slider mobile app app design clean progress bar study knowledge education learning calendar card illustraion icon chart test mobile app
Download color palette

Hey friends,

Today I introduce an app that we’ve worked on for the past six months — PerfectPrep. It helps students prepare for the ACT & SAT tests. With lots of study resources, users may fill gaps in knowledge, stay motivated, and pass their exams with flying colors.

PerfectPrep

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Don't forget to press «L» if you like ❤️ and Follow us!
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Have a nice day 👋

Apalon
Apalon
Designing best in class mobile-first products
Hire Us

More by Apalon

View profile
    • Like