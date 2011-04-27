Emir Ayouni

Nash Consulting Logo

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Nash Consulting Logo logotype logo identity growcase detail nash nash consulting logo design logo designer
Download color palette

This is a Logo I made for Nash Consulting. I'm also currently working on their website and it should be finished within the week. All feedback is welcome.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like