Dadi Ke Jars - Branding & Packaging

Dadi Ke Jars - Branding & Packaging logo designer flat illustration logo designs pickle packaging jar packaging jar design jars packaging mockup packaging design traditional indian designer pickle package designer package design packaging indian design logodesign logo logo design design
Worked on the naming, logo design and package design for 'Dadi Ke Jars' - a homegrown brand in Chennai. Designed a contemporary Indian design to help create a connect with the target audience.

View entire project here: http://nidhishah.xyz/portfolio-item/dadi-ke-jars-package-designing/

