Dadi Ke Jars - Branding & Packaging

Worked on the naming, logo design and package design for 'Dadi Ke Jars' - a homegrown brand in Chennai. Designed a contemporary Indian design to help create a connect with the target audience.
View entire project here: http://nidhishah.xyz/portfolio-item/dadi-ke-jars-package-designing/