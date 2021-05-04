Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Onboarding & Login | askCET Mobile UI

Onboarding & Login | askCET Mobile UI dark mode mobile app design modern sign up onboarding login question forum minimal trendy community dark ui dark uidesign uiux mobile design mobile ui ui ux ui ui design
Here's a shot from the mobile version of the askCET website.
A QnA platform for the students of our college which lets them ask anything about our college and start discussions with the other students.

Take a look at the complete project on Behance

