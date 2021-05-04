Aloysius Patrimonio

Coast Redwoods at Jedediah Smith State Park WPA

Coast Redwoods at Jedediah Smith State Park WPA landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park road woodland wpa
WPA Poster Art of the Simpson-Reed Grove of Coast redwoods located in Jedediah Smith State Park part of Redwood National and State Parks in California done in works project administration style.

