Yoga Dwiartiko

Example logo RCB esport

Yoga Dwiartiko
Yoga Dwiartiko
  • Save
Example logo RCB esport animation vector art branding design art design grafis illustration vector flatdesign art design game logo esports esportlogo logo
Download color palette

Hello all, this time I will share a shot about the game logo for the mobile legends game squad.

Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.

Follow & Visit Yoga Dwiartiko
Say hello to yodwart11@gmail.com if you need me

Thank you!

Yoga Dwiartiko
Yoga Dwiartiko

More by Yoga Dwiartiko

View profile
    • Like