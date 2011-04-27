Marcel Müller

airTweet - New UI - Albums view

Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller
  • Save
airTweet - New UI - Albums view blue gray airtweet app design twitter ui
Download color palette

Making some fast progress. First draft of the albums view, but I don't know if there is not enough whitespace...

Full view here: http://d.pr/Y1bX

Revisions:
Rev. A - http://d.pr/ewmH

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Marcel Müller
Marcel Müller

More by Marcel Müller

View profile
    • Like