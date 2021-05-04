Nina Cristobal

Wonderist Agency – SD Design Trek IG Takeover

adobe xd design takeover instagram stories social media
A sample of Instagram Stories designed for a three-hour takeover of @sddesigntrek's Instagram for SD Design Trek 2021. The takeover shared Wonderist Agency's approach to customer experience, design, and culture with students and professionals early in their design careers. Check out the Day 1 Highlights of @sddesigntrek's 2021 IG takeover to see the final product. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 4, 2021
