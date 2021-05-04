Synthwave - Upcoming template for bloggers.

I am working on this template because I wanted to make something retro.

After I am ready, it will be added to www.wickedtemplates.com

Includes:

- Landing Page ( obviously )

- Blog

- Blog Post

- Archive

- Club Memberships with pricing cards.

This scaffolding uses gulp to create workflows to make easier development. These are other of the dependencies and technologies we use:

- Tailwind CSS as utility CSS framework

- Handlebars as a template engine to join our layouts, partials into pages.

- Imagemin to minify images and optimise them for the web.

