Synthwave - Upcoming template for bloggers.

I am working on this template because I wanted to make something retro.
After I am ready, it will be added to www.wickedtemplates.com
Includes:
- Landing Page ( obviously )
- Blog
- Blog Post
- Archive
- Club Memberships with pricing cards.
This scaffolding uses gulp to create workflows to make easier development. These are other of the dependencies and technologies we use:
- Tailwind CSS as utility CSS framework
- Handlebars as a template engine to join our layouts, partials into pages.
- Imagemin to minify images and optimise them for the web.
Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza
Have a great day.
/Mike