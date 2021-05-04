Michael Andreuzza

Synthwave - Upcoming template for bloggers.

I am working on this template because I wanted to make something retro.

After I am ready, it will be added to www.wickedtemplates.com

Includes:
- Landing Page ( obviously )
- Blog
- Blog Post
- Archive
- Club Memberships with pricing cards.

This scaffolding uses gulp to create workflows to make easier development. These are other of the dependencies and technologies we use:

- Tailwind CSS as utility CSS framework
- Handlebars as a template engine to join our layouts, partials into pages.
- Imagemin to minify images and optimise them for the web.

Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza

Have a great day.

/Mike

Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

