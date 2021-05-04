Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coronado Family Dental – Branding

Brand identity for a dental practice based in Albuquerque, NM. The client wanted to establish a soft, zen, nature-inspired aesthetic for her family-friendly practice while also drawing from memories of her time living in California. We moved forward with a rounded look and drew color inspiration from the beaches of San Diego. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 4, 2021
