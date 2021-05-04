Satwik Raj

Finance Expense Tracker App : Concept

Here's something for you! This is my exploration of a bank app targeted at younger generations to help them manage their Expenses.

I picked the colors based on our new generation audience and bank app trends.

The user can customize quick transaction bar on the second screen and track their expense in a particular food app to have a better understanding of their spending habits.

Please share your thoughts in the comments!

Posted on May 4, 2021
