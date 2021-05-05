Dashboard - Risk Maps - Vietnam for CMC Cyber Security

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi folks,
This time it was a design in the design project work with these dudes from CMC Corporation.
In this design, Tmrw has solved the problem of hierarchical information in this dashboard. The information on the dashboard is presented clearly, coherently, and easy to understand. Combined with eye-catching motion effects.
Hope you enjoy the design and leave your comments in the comments. Thanks!
Hire us: hello@tmrw.studio