Akhua | Brand identity design

ĀKHÜA is a multimedia studio based in El Salvador,.

The naming is a synonym of brotherhood in the middle eastern language alluding to the enormous brotherhood that exists within his team.

Taking all this meaning and style in the naming, we made a modern and eastern middle style logo.

For the isotype, we use the motto “artisans of the unexpected” and we create the original shape of a stone called “Akhua Diamond” this stone is the craft material for the “artisans of the unexpected”.

We create an entire universe for the brand to give it an original meaning in every part of the communication.