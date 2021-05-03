Geat App | UI/UX Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Geat is an app that acts as a kitchen assistant, showing recipes for different dishes and their elaboration step by step, in addition to having other integrations that provide ease for the user, such as buying ingredients directly from the application and having them delivered to the user.
The naming was created by a combination between guru + eat = Geat
We created the entire brand identity, the design system, and the UI / UX, based on the culinary world, we wanted to give it that friendly image that an assistant should have, we did it through colors and shapes, denoting sweetness and friendship.