Geat App | Design System

Geat is an app that acts as a kitchen assistant, showing recipes for different dishes and their elaboration step by step, in addition to having other integrations that provide ease for the user, such as buying ingredients directly from the application and having them delivered to the user.

The naming was created by a combination between guru + eat = Geat

We created the entire brand identity, the design system, and the UI / UX, based on the culinary world, we wanted to give it that friendly image that an assistant should have, we did it through colors and shapes, denoting sweetness and friendship.