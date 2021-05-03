Deniro Ohanomah

ATM (Glass Concept)

ux adobexd ui
Instead of sticking to plain designs, I decided to take it up a notch, making a glass feel of an ATM card, which is seemingly easier on the eyes and sure to catch user attention.

Posted on May 3, 2021
