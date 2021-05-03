Trick or Trash | logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbble!,
Rubicon’s “Trick or Trash” is a halloween recycling campaign that in the past two years have reached more than 450 schools in 49 States. The logo was focused on children, so the idea was to use experimental typography to make it more appeling and fun.