Trick or Trash | logo

inspiration logo design world planet rubicon digital schoolar colours brand mission campaign waste experience recycle digital design graphic design design childrens assets logo
Hey Dribbble!,
Rubicon’s “Trick or Trash” is a halloween recycling campaign that in the past two years have reached more than 450 schools in 49 States. The logo was focused on children, so the idea was to use experimental typography to make it more appeling and fun.

