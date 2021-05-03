To make sure that our clients are comfortable with using their new logo, we like to build a custom logo style guide to accompany our logo projects. This is the initial Tedesco's Sauce Co. logo style guide that outlines proper usage of each logo, the colors, and pairing of the two. This guide will grow as the company grows, but this document acts as a basic guideline for the logo. We took this opportunity to play a little bit with the layout to truly capture the feeling of Tedesco Sauce Co through these pages.

