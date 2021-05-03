Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Netflix Gamified

Netflix Gamified stream tv interface website dashboard app social gamify movies film netflix ux ui
A gamified and social concept for Netflix. Earn experience through watching content and completing challenges. Invite and join friends parties to watch together.

Designed in Figma.

Posted on May 3, 2021
