Lockdown

Lockdown dhaka branding typography minimal logos thejoyabraham illustraion ja black white black negative positive vaccine logo covid19 covid lockdown
Hey everyone!

This idea came to my mind a long ago. I have made a lock shape from the word Lock and I have tried to explain the word Down well. 😷

A secret key is also found here, find out! 😉

