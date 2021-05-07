Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Radical Racers: Track One

Radical Racers: Track One landscape character design kartracing minimalistic vector art kawaii bright line icon character graphic design illustration design vector simple graphic videogames creativity flat colorful
Welcome to Radical Racers track one. You might think this one's for babies, but don't be fooled... This world's got death jumps, raging rapids, and the dreaded infinite loop!

The crowd is holding their breath as the racers spot the finish line. And the winner is.... you tell me! Let me know in the comments which character was your favorite.

Was it 🍎 🐺 or 🐦?

