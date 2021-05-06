Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Radical Racers: Wolfgang

Radical Racers: Wolfgang wolf character design kartracing minimalistic vector art kawaii bright line icon character graphic design illustration design vector simple graphic videogames creativity flat colorful
You really can't keep a good dog down when it comes to racer number 3: Wolfgang. He's the bad boy from the other side of town who only rolls over when he feels like it. Careful, he bites!⁠

Tune in tomorrow to see the final piece of the puzzle; race track one from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!

is a designer, illustrator, & sassafrass ☺
