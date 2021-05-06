Radical Racers: Wolfgang

Trending designs to inspire you
You really can't keep a good dog down when it comes to racer number 3: Wolfgang. He's the bad boy from the other side of town who only rolls over when he feels like it. Careful, he bites!
Tune in tomorrow to see the final piece of the puzzle; race track one from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!
