Radical Racers: Applehead

Radical Racers: Applehead mario kart character design apple kartracing minimalistic vector art kawaii bright line icon character graphic design illustration design vector simple graphic videogames creativity flat colorful
Introducing (my personal favorite) racer number 1: Applehead. Victory is best served hot and he's ready to take a bite in his vehicle Monster Munch.⁠

Tune in tomorrow to see the second mystery racer from the (totally fake) videogame Radical Racers!

