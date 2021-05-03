Laila Gamil

Dashboard UI

Dashboard UI project residential dimensions input fields ui design stepper land requirements map ux architecture uiux dashboard real estate
A screen from a new dashboard for real estate developer & architects, the architect puts his requirements to help the AI to produce adequate design solutions.
