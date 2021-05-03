Daniel Young

Welcome Back to Summer 2021 - Chestnutt Holiday Park

Welcome Back to Summer 2021 - Chestnutt Holiday Park branding advertising poster campaign print art direction travel tourism poster design summer brand identity advertisement
To celebrate and promote the reopening of holiday parks post lockdown, I created a series of straplines and visuals - appearing across digital and physical touch points.

Designed at DHD

