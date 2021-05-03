Tedesco's Sauce Co. Rebrand

Tedesco’s Sauce Co. is a family-owned Italian Sauce company located in the Northern Virginia area. We partnered with our clients at Tedesco’s Sauce Co. to create a logo mark that represented authentic Italian traditions with a modern flare. We had a blast working with the Tedescos to create a logo and brand system that reflected their creative visions.

The Tedesco logo uses a hand-drawn word-mark in a stamp like format to show authenticity, while still staying true to its original look and feel. The logo lockup in stamp format is used as the primary logo for most brand touch points, and is used throughout their packaging and marketing materials.

For more information on Tedesco's Sauce Co (or just to take a look behind the scenes of the Italian sauce masters), visit their instagram page https://www.instagram.com/tedescosauceco/ 🍅🥫🍝