OrderMetrics Dashboard T ecommerce scroll animation redesign web ui data analytics dashboard
As part of our redesign efforts with OrderMetrics.com, we took a look at how we could create a really approachable yet clear way to display large amounts of data. The main dashboard centred around surfacing insights and combining data to give merchants an actionable overview of their e-commerce business.

Posted on May 3, 2021
