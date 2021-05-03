Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Gerasimova

Bamboo green pattern

Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
  • Save
Bamboo green pattern asian asia jungle forest floral plant stems vines green bamboo seamless surfacedesign pattren design illustration
Download color palette

Bamboo pattern in native colors. Inspired by bamboo vines near the playground where I often play with my daughter

More about project on Behance
Available on Redbubble AND Society6

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

D8f7c0055118464aafd1ce1b3c184030
Rebound of
Bamboo pattern
By Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova

More by Maria Gerasimova

View profile
    • Like