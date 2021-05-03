A+V letter type logo.House logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
I'm sharing with you a new logo for a House branding A+V Letter type logo. I hope you enjoy geometry, colors, and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.
Tnx.