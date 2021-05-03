Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Balbina Fabia

Napole App Logo

Balbina Fabia
Balbina Fabia
  • Save
Napole App Logo geometric art branding and identity branding design brand identity app logo geometric logo logotype design logotype travel app blue minimal logo logo design geometric minimal branding logo
Download color palette

The shape of Napole app logo refers to discovering and going outside. An app was created to encourage citizens to walk and discover their city anew. Choose what you want to see today, set a time frame, and let's go!
To know more check case study 👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/115840139/Napole-An-app-to-rediscover-the-city

Balbina Fabia
Balbina Fabia

More by Balbina Fabia

View profile
    • Like