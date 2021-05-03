Trending designs to inspire you
The shape of Napole app logo refers to discovering and going outside. An app was created to encourage citizens to walk and discover their city anew. Choose what you want to see today, set a time frame, and let's go!
To know more check case study 👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/115840139/Napole-An-app-to-rediscover-the-city