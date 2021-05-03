Trending designs to inspire you
It's finally here! Gnarly Knots Pretzel Company's new website is live!
https://gnarlyknots.com
I had the honor and pleasure of designing and developing this little pretzel company from Chicago's website from scratch! Building off their established brand, I chose pretzel-like colors, bold Serifs and heavy imagery for this WordPress site! Give it a visit and tell me if your mouth started watering!