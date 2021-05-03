THE MOVEMENT

Trending designs to inspire you
Greetings from TBS,
For my first shot I want you to introduce very interesting local digital storytelling media platform founded in 2017 in Tbilisi.
Get to know MOVEMENT on
https://www.facebook.com/MOVEMENT.storytelling
This project was not commissioned by MOVEMENT and may not fully conform with aesthetics and vision of team.