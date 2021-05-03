Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oto Prangishvili

THE MOVEMENT

Oto Prangishvili
Oto Prangishvili
THE MOVEMENT story person culture social cinematography storytelling theater nature motion web places people stories news website ux typography design tv movement
Greetings from TBS,
For my first shot I want you to introduce very interesting local digital storytelling media platform founded in 2017 in Tbilisi.

Get to know MOVEMENT on
https://www.facebook.com/MOVEMENT.storytelling

This project was not commissioned by MOVEMENT and may not fully conform with aesthetics and vision of team.

Oto Prangishvili
Oto Prangishvili
