Blue Care Animal hospital Logo design

Blue Care Animal hospital Logo design logo logo design pet logo animal
The clients' request is an energetic cartoon-style design. The difficulty encountered in the design process is how to incorporate the cartoon style with the professional style of the animal hospital. Therefore, I adjusted the color and line, choose a bright yellow and dark blue to form a colorful impact. In addition, to weaken the details, choose thick lines to increase the softness.

Posted on May 3, 2021
