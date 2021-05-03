Blue Care Animal hospital Logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
The clients' request is an energetic cartoon-style design. The difficulty encountered in the design process is how to incorporate the cartoon style with the professional style of the animal hospital. Therefore, I adjusted the color and line, choose a bright yellow and dark blue to form a colorful impact. In addition, to weaken the details, choose thick lines to increase the softness.