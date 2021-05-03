Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My design for Rūjienas saldējums

My design for Rūjienas saldējums colorful clouds adobexd latvia collage art icecream website design uiux
Rūjienas saldējums has a great product, but the website is terrible, so I decided to create my own version. They describe their product as "Dream icecream" (Sapņu saldējums in Latvian)
You can check the current website here -https://rujienassaldejums.com/

Posted on May 3, 2021
