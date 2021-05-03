Adena Slab Serif Font Family

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Adena is a modern and innovative round slab serif typeface that will make your design fresh and unique. It includes uppercase, lowercase, number, punctuation, symbols, with non-english characters.
Adena makes it perfect for posters, greeting cards, stationery design, magazine layouts, stickers and stencil design, prints, logotypes, branding, name card, stationary, design title, blog header, quotes, typography, headlines, packaging, presentations, titles, magazines, headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.
------------------------------------------------------------
💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟
------------------------------------------------------------
// Included Features:
Font Weight: Regular and Round
File Format: TTF, OTF and Web Font Kit
// Adena Font Features:
Uppercase Multilingual Letters
Lowercase Multilingual Letters
Numbers and Punctuation
Non English Characters ( Latin Supplement + Latin Extended A)
// Adena Supported Characters:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789
!"#$%&'()*+,-./:;<=>?@[]^_`{|}~ ¡¢«¬´·»¿–—‘’“”†‡•…‰‹›⁄ˆˇˉ˘˙˚€−∕∙
ÀȦÁÂÃÄÅÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜÝÞàáâãäåçċéêëìíîïñòóôõöøùú
ûüýþÿĀāĂăĄąĆćĈĊċČčĎďĐđĒēĔĕĖėĘęĚěĜĞğĠġĤĨĩĪīĬĭİıĴĹĺĽľŁłŃńŇ
ňŌōŎŏŔŕŘřŚśŜŞşŠšŤťŨũŪūŬŭŮůŴẀẂẄẼỲŶŸŹźŻżŽ
žǫɢɪɴʀʏʙʜʟᴀᴄᴅᴇᴊᴋᴍᴏᴘᴛᴜᴠᴡᴢꜰꜱ
Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER