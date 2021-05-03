Adena Slab Serif Font Family

Adena is a modern and innovative round slab serif typeface that will make your design fresh and unique. It includes uppercase, lowercase, number, punctuation, symbols, with non-english characters.

Adena makes it perfect for posters, greeting cards, stationery design, magazine layouts, stickers and stencil design, prints, logotypes, branding, name card, stationary, design title, blog header, quotes, typography, headlines, packaging, presentations, titles, magazines, headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.

------------------------------------------------------------

💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟

------------------------------------------------------------

// Included Features:

Font Weight: Regular and Round

File Format: TTF, OTF and Web Font Kit

// Adena Font Features:

Uppercase Multilingual Letters

Lowercase Multilingual Letters

Numbers and Punctuation

Non English Characters ( Latin Supplement + Latin Extended A)

// Adena Supported Characters:

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

0123456789

!"#$%&'()*+,-./:;<=>?@[]^_`{|}~ ¡¢«¬´·»¿–—‘’“”†‡•…‰‹›⁄ˆˇˉ˘˙˚€−∕∙

ÀȦÁÂÃÄÅÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜÝÞàáâãäåçċéêëìíîïñòóôõöøùú

ûüýþÿĀāĂăĄąĆćĈĊċČčĎďĐđĒēĔĕĖėĘęĚěĜĞğĠġĤĨĩĪīĬĭİıĴĹĺĽľŁłŃńŇ

ňŌōŎŏŔŕŘřŚśŜŞşŠšŤťŨũŪūŬŭŮůŴẀẂẄẼỲŶŸŹźŻżŽ

žǫɢɪɴʀʏʙʜʟᴀᴄᴅᴇᴊᴋᴍᴏᴘᴛᴜᴠᴡᴢꜰꜱ

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER