Desiree Beaubien

Dapper Dingo

Desiree Beaubien
Desiree Beaubien
Dapper Dingo
A piece from my #weeklywino project, a new original wine label every week. the illustration was inspired by my wonderful boy, Zeus, a blue heeler mix I adopted 6 1/2 years ago.

Desiree Beaubien
Desiree Beaubien

