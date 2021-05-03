HEALTHY FISHES

So far, microplastics located in the sea and the oceans have caused a lot of damage to the environment.

The shape of fish symbolizes this topic. The whole regenerated goods has brought a shining and physical-free plastic fish, which is an indirect reference to the goal of the new generation of renewable plastics (ECO friendly). Moreover, the most frequently plastic suffered species are the fishs.

___________________________________

Concept:

With the increase of fossil energy consumption, the footprint of humanity on the planet becomes unsustainable. If there are no changes in our social and economic lifestyles, our planet is in danger.

The only way to put the new economy and healthy nature together is to use biofriendly technology (ECO friendly). So, with the new generation of PET (rPET), we'll come to the day that the Merchant Ships will be on the move, and next to them, the "healthy fish" will swim.