HubScuole - Pages Illustrated

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbblers 🏀 How is it going?
I have just completed these illustrations for the Italian platform of the "Ministry of Education" (Ministero dell'Istruzione), which allows you to manage school activities, teaching and pupils. 📚🎓
Finally the school is modernized and adopts more advanced technological systems to teach its students! 👨🏻🏫👩🏫
I am happy to be part of it 🚌Follow me on Instagram for inspirational art ❤️
If you like what you see, give a like here to me! 👍
Do you need UI Design or Illustration? Email me at francescaroro@gmail.com