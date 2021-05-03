HubScuole - Pages Illustrated

Francesca Romana Rossi

I have just completed these illustrations for the Italian platform of the "Ministry of Education" (Ministero dell'Istruzione), which allows you to manage school activities, teaching and pupils. 📚🎓

Finally the school is modernized and adopts more advanced technological systems to teach its students! 👨🏻‍🏫👩‍🏫

