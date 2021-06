AR Shopping App (cARt) 🛍

Hola Dribbblers! β€πŸ€Έβ€β™‚οΈ

Hope everyone having great time. πŸš€

Presenting you my latest project - cARt πŸ›

An AR based mobile Application for ECommerce πŸ›’

So the main idea is to improvise the traditional Eshopping User Experience by adding AR Experience. πŸ’—πŸ€—

Designed all the User interface of the mobile app. Everything is done precisely πŸ§ͺ. Since the main idea is to provide much better experience. So we carefuly designed UI to provide an amazing user experience and visually pleasing. 🌈

.

Also developed the Application using flutter πŸ‘¨β€πŸ’»

Interested in the project? Feel free to comment πŸ—£

Press "L" if you πŸ’—ed it. Until then πŸ‘‹