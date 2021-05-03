Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shopping App (cARt) 🛍

Download color palette

Hola Dribbblers! ❤🤸‍♂️
Hope everyone having great time. 🚀
Presenting you my latest project - cARt 🛍
An AR based mobile Application for ECommerce 🛒
So the main idea is to improvise the traditional Eshopping User Experience by adding AR Experience. 💗🤗
Designed all the User interface of the mobile app. Everything is done precisely 🧪. Since the main idea is to provide much better experience. So we carefuly designed UI to provide an amazing user experience and visually pleasing. 🌈
.
Also developed the Application using flutter 👨‍💻
Interested in the project? Feel free to comment 🗣
Press "L" if you 💗ed it. Until then 👋

Posted on May 3, 2021
