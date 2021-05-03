Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maryamsadat Sharifsadi

Color Code | Ninto Logo Design Project

Maryamsadat Sharifsadi
Maryamsadat Sharifsadi
  • Save
Color Code | Ninto Logo Design Project کدرنگ هنرمند هنر گرافیک پالت رنگی رنگ graphicdesign graphic artworks article artwork artist art palette color palette colours colour colors color design
Download color palette

Color Code
Ninto (Gaming Group) | Logo Design Project - 2018
نینتو ؛ لوگودیزاینِ گروه بازی‌سازی

Client: @nintogame - Iranian Gaming Group
-
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/maryamsadat_sharifsadi

Maryamsadat Sharifsadi
Maryamsadat Sharifsadi

More by Maryamsadat Sharifsadi

View profile
    • Like