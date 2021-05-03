ControlKit Concept

Creating quick and easy access to accessories, apps, and shortcuts could soon become an essential part of the iOS experience—and is one new feature that I hope Apple brings to Control Center and the Lock Screen.

This would be a feature akin to HomeKit but with a focus on accessories and apps, like the Find My network.

Plus, adding the ability to change the quick action controls on the Lock Screen would be huge! Something like ControlKit would open the door for this functionality as well.

What app, control, or shortcut would you use the most?

