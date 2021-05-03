ControlKit Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating quick and easy access to accessories, apps, and shortcuts could soon become an essential part of the iOS experience—and is one new feature that I hope Apple brings to Control Center and the Lock Screen.
This would be a feature akin to HomeKit but with a focus on accessories and apps, like the Find My network.
Plus, adding the ability to change the quick action controls on the Lock Screen would be huge! Something like ControlKit would open the door for this functionality as well.
What app, control, or shortcut would you use the most?
There's more to see on Instagram