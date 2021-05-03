Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aya Maher

Restaurant reservations

Aya Maher
Aya Maher
  • Save
Restaurant reservations app illustration wireframe uidesign design ux ui
Download color palette

An application that enables the customer to reserve a table in a restaurant he likes and also he can choose a favorite dish for the restaurant to be prepared with the reservation of the table, and on the other hand, the restaurant owner adds the tables available for reservation to display to customers

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Aya Maher
Aya Maher

More by Aya Maher

View profile
    • Like