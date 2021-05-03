Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Desertwave

Corporate / Business Card

Desertwave
Desertwave
  • Save
Corporate / Business Card visiting template qr code psd print template personal name card modern logo information identity horizontal creative corporate business card corporate company clean business card business brand
Download color palette

Features:

- Size: 3.5×2
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- Photoshop PSD File
- Compatible with Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6 & CC
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/business-card/29900459

Desertwave
Desertwave

More by Desertwave

View profile
    • Like