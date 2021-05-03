Vanice Kappaz

EBK - Public Relation

Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Hire Me
  • Save
EBK - Public Relation ui design website design website
Download color palette

While highly recognized for working in luxury travel public relations for global hospitality companies, destinations, tour operators and boutique hotels, the agency has a diverse array of long-standing clients in real estate, retail, design, fashion, technology, fitness and beauty.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vanice Kappaz

View profile
    • Like